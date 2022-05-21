NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 256 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 633 PM EDT SAT MAY 21 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 256 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CLINTON ESSEX FRANKLIN HAMILTON HERKIMER ST. LAWRENCE WARREN ...Strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Erie, Niagara and western Orleans Counties through 700 PM EDT... At 632 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over Niagara County moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, Lockport, Tonawanda, Amherst, Medina, Grand Island, Newfane, Pendleton, Lewiston, Youngstown, Middleport, Fort Niagara State Park, Sanborn, Ridgeway, Shelby, Wilson, Lyndonville, Barker and Cambria Center. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for western New York. LAT...LON 4331 7904 4340 7864 4342 7842 4316 7825 4313 7838 4313 7846 4311 7847 4298 7899 4300 7902 4306 7900 4308 7908 4311 7906 4312 7907 4315 7904 4325 7906 4329 7909 TIME...MOT...LOC 2232Z 236DEG 24KT 4308 7902 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather