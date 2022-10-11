NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 10, 2022

_____

570 FPUS51 KOKX 110710

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

NYZ072-112000-

New York (Manhattan)-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ073-112000-

Bronx-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ176-112000-

Northern Queens-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ178-112000-

Southern Queens-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ075-112000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ074-112000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ177-112000-

Northern Nassau-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ179-112000-

Southern Nassau-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ078-112000-

Northwest Suffolk-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ080-112000-

Southwest Suffolk-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ079-112000-

Northeast Suffolk-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ081-112000-

Southeast Suffolk-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ071-112000-

Southern Westchester-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ070-112000-

Northern Westchester-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ069-112000-

Rockland-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ068-112000-

Putnam-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ067-112000-

Orange-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

