NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 22, 2022

506 FPUS51 KOKX 230709

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

308 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

NYZ072-232000-

New York (Manhattan)-

309 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ073-232000-

Bronx-

309 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ176-232000-

Northern Queens-

309 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ178-232000-

Southern Queens-

309 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ075-232000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

309 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ074-232000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

309 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ177-232000-

Northern Nassau-

309 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ179-232000-

Southern Nassau-

309 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ078-232000-

Northwest Suffolk-

309 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ080-232000-

Southwest Suffolk-

309 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers or thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers or

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ079-232000-

Northeast Suffolk-

309 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ081-232000-

Southeast Suffolk-

309 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers or

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ071-232000-

Southern Westchester-

309 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ070-232000-

Northern Westchester-

309 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers or thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers or a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ069-232000-

Rockland-

309 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers or a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ068-232000-

Putnam-

309 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers or thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers or a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ067-232000-

Orange-

309 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers or a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers or a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

