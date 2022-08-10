NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

348 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

NYZ072-102000-

New York (Manhattan)-

348 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ073-102000-

Bronx-

348 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ176-102000-

Northern Queens-

348 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ178-102000-

Southern Queens-

348 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ075-102000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

348 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ074-102000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

348 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ177-102000-

Northern Nassau-

348 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ179-102000-

Southern Nassau-

348 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ078-102000-

Northwest Suffolk-

348 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ080-102000-

Southwest Suffolk-

348 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ079-102000-

Northeast Suffolk-

348 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Humid with

lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ081-102000-

Southeast Suffolk-

348 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Humid with

lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ071-102000-

Southern Westchester-

348 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ070-102000-

Northern Westchester-

348 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ069-102000-

Rockland-

348 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ068-102000-

Putnam-

348 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ067-102000-

Orange-

348 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

