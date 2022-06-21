NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 20, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

NYZ072-212000-

New York (Manhattan)-

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ073-212000-

Bronx-

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ176-212000-

Northern Queens-

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ178-212000-

Southern Queens-

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ075-212000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ074-212000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ177-212000-

Northern Nassau-

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ179-212000-

Southern Nassau-

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ078-212000-

Northwest Suffolk-

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ080-212000-

Southwest Suffolk-

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ079-212000-

Northeast Suffolk-

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ081-212000-

Southeast Suffolk-

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ071-212000-

Southern Westchester-

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ070-212000-

Northern Westchester-

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ069-212000-

Rockland-

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ068-212000-

Putnam-

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ067-212000-

Orange-

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

