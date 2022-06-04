NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 3, 2022

923 FPUS51 KOKX 040751

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

350 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

NYZ072-042000-

New York (Manhattan)-

350 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ073-042000-

Bronx-

350 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ176-042000-

Northern Queens-

350 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ178-042000-

Southern Queens-

350 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ075-042000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

350 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ074-042000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

350 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ177-042000-

Northern Nassau-

350 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ179-042000-

Southern Nassau-

350 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ078-042000-

Northwest Suffolk-

350 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ080-042000-

Southwest Suffolk-

350 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ079-042000-

Northeast Suffolk-

350 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ081-042000-

Southeast Suffolk-

350 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ071-042000-

Southern Westchester-

350 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ070-042000-

Northern Westchester-

350 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ069-042000-

Rockland-

350 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ068-042000-

Putnam-

350 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ067-042000-

Orange-

350 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

