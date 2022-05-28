NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 27, 2022

932 FPUS51 KOKX 280737

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

NYZ072-282030-

New York (Manhattan)-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ073-282030-

Bronx-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ176-282030-

Northern Queens-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ178-282030-

Southern Queens-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ075-282030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ074-282030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ177-282030-

Northern Nassau-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ179-282030-

Southern Nassau-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ078-282030-

Northwest Suffolk-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ080-282030-

Southwest Suffolk-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ079-282030-

Northeast Suffolk-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ081-282030-

Southeast Suffolk-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ071-282030-

Southern Westchester-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ070-282030-

Northern Westchester-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ069-282030-

Rockland-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ068-282030-

Putnam-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ067-282030-

Orange-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

