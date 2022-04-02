NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 1, 2022

_____

244 FPUS51 KOKX 020744

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 2 2022

NYZ072-022000-

New York (Manhattan)-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ073-022000-

Bronx-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ176-022000-

Northern Queens-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ178-022000-

Southern Queens-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ075-022000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ074-022000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ177-022000-

Northern Nassau-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ179-022000-

Southern Nassau-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ078-022000-

Northwest Suffolk-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ080-022000-

Southwest Suffolk-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ079-022000-

Northeast Suffolk-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ081-022000-

Southeast Suffolk-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ071-022000-

Southern Westchester-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ070-022000-

Northern Westchester-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ069-022000-

Rockland-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ068-022000-

Putnam-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ067-022000-

Orange-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

