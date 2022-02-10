NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 9, 2022

338 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

NYZ072-102100-

New York (Manhattan)-

338 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ073-102100-

Bronx-

338 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ176-102100-

Northern Queens-

338 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ178-102100-

Southern Queens-

338 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cooler

with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ075-102100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

338 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cooler

with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ074-102100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

338 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cooler

with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ177-102100-

Northern Nassau-

338 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cooler

with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ179-102100-

Southern Nassau-

338 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cooler

with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ078-102100-

Northwest Suffolk-

338 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cooler

with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ080-102100-

Southwest Suffolk-

338 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cooler

with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ079-102100-

Northeast Suffolk-

338 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cooler

with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ081-102100-

Southeast Suffolk-

338 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ071-102100-

Southern Westchester-

338 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ070-102100-

Northern Westchester-

338 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values

as low as zero after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ069-102100-

Rockland-

338 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ068-102100-

Putnam-

338 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ067-102100-

Orange-

338 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light freezing rain

with isolated rain showers this morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

