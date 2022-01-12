NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

406 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

New York (Manhattan)-

406 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Bronx-

406 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Queens-

406 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Queens-

406 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows 10 to 15.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

406 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows 10 to 15.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly

in the morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

406 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Nassau-

406 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Nassau-

406 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest Suffolk-

406 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest Suffolk-

406 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much cooler with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast Suffolk-

406 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Brisk and much cooler with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast Suffolk-

406 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Brisk and much cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Westchester-

406 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Westchester-

406 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

5 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Not as cool with lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Rockland-

406 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 5 to

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Putnam-

406 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows zero to

5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Not as cool with lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Orange-

406 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows zero to

5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

