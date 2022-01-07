NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

NYZ072-080900-

New York (Manhattan)-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and snow

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the evening.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ073-080900-

Bronx-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and snow

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the evening.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ176-080900-

Northern Queens-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the upper

20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ178-080900-

Southern Queens-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ075-080900-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ074-080900-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and snow

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ177-080900-

Northern Nassau-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and snow

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ179-080900-

Southern Nassau-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ078-080900-

Northwest Suffolk-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ080-080900-

Southwest Suffolk-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the upper

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cooler with lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ079-080900-

Northeast Suffolk-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Brisk with lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain, snow and freezing rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cooler with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ081-080900-

Southeast Suffolk-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows around 20. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain, snow and freezing rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Brisk, cooler with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cold. Near steady temperature

15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature 10 to 15. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ071-080900-

Southern Westchester-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and snow

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ070-080900-

Northern Westchester-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, rain and snow

in the morning, then rain, snow and freezing rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ069-080900-

Rockland-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely, a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain, snow and freezing rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ068-080900-

Putnam-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, snow likely with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain, snow and freezing rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 15. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ067-080900-

Orange-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

