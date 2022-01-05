NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

NYZ072-060900-

New York (Manhattan)-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ073-060900-

Bronx-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ176-060900-

Northern Queens-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ178-060900-

Southern Queens-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.

Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ075-060900-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ074-060900-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ177-060900-

Northern Nassau-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this evening. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ179-060900-

Southern Nassau-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this evening. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely with

a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ078-060900-

Northwest Suffolk-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain this evening. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Breezy with

highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely with

a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ080-060900-

Southwest Suffolk-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain this evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely with

a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ079-060900-

Northeast Suffolk-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain this evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Brisk with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ081-060900-

Southeast Suffolk-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain this evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Brisk with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ071-060900-

Southern Westchester-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ070-060900-

Northern Westchester-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ069-060900-

Rockland-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ068-060900-

Putnam-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ067-060900-

Orange-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

