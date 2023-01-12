NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 12, 2023

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

316 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

6 to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts coastal waters and Rhode

Island coastal waters.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

