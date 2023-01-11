NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 13, 2023 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 415 AM EST Wed Jan 11 2023 ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet possible. * WHERE...The Long Island south shore bays, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... 7 to 12 feet possible. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, Long Island Sound East of the Mouth of the Connecticut River, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather