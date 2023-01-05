NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 326 AM EST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Seas around 5 feet expected. * WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather