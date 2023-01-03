NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

324 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, and South

Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Orient Point and the

Connecticut River, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EST Wednesday.

