NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 1, 2023

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

359 AM EST Sun Jan 1 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to less than 1 NM. For the Small Craft Advisory,

west winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 6 AM EST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 PM EST this

evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low

visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

