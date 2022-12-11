NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 12, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

318 AM EST Sun Dec 11 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather