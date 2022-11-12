NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 12, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

357 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

8 to 13 feet expected.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters east

of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine

Sanctuary, Massachusetts Bay and Ipswich Bay, Coastal waters

from Provincetown MA to Chatham MA to Nantucket MA out 20 nm

and Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas

Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters,

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending

out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

