NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 12, 2022 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 333 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet expected. The strongest winds will occur tonight. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Saturday. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet expected for Long Island Sound East of the Mouth of the Connecticut River. * WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New Haven, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon EST Saturday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather