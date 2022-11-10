NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 12, 2022

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

310 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

10 to 15 feet possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts coastal waters and Rhode

Island coastal waters.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather