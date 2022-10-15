NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 16, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

411 AM EDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 5 to 10 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters

extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from

Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of

Block Island.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather