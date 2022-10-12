NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 14, 2022 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 357 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022 ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 9 feet possible. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather