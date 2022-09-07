NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 8, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 403 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters from Provincetown MA to Chatham MA to Nantucket MA out 20 nm and Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather