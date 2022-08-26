NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 27, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

410 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 AM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 3 to 5 feet expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

