NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 201 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Boston Harbor, Nantucket Sound, Vineyard Sound and Buzzards Bay. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather