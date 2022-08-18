NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 18, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

201 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

2 to 4 feet.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Boston Harbor,

Nantucket Sound, Vineyard Sound and Buzzards Bay. In Rhode

Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to

Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

