NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

328 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock

Bay, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning.

