NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 8, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 315 AM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...The outer Massachusetts coastal waters south and east of the Cape and islands. as well as the outer Rhode Island coastal waters. * WHEN...From noon today to 2 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 5 feet expected. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM EDT Monday. _____