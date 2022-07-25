Skip to main content
Weather

NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

357 AM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By
More News