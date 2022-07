NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 479

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NEW YORK NY

115 PM EDT THU JUL 21 2022

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 479 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING

THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS

LONG ISLAND SOUND EAST OF NEW HAVEN CT/PORT JEFFERSON NY TO THE

MOUTH OF THE CONNECTICUT RIVER

LONG ISLAND SOUND EAST OF THE MOUTH OF THE CONNECTICUT RIVER

LONG ISLAND SOUND WEST OF NEW HAVEN CT/PORT JEFFERSON NY

NEW YORK HARBOR

