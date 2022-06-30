NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 2, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

301 PM EDT Thu Jun 30 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 8 PM EDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Block Island Sound and Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to

Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

Also the coastal waters from Provincetown MA to Chatham MA to

Nantucket MA out 20 nm and the Coastal Waters extending out to

25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 8 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

