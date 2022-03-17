NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 17, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 313 AM EDT Thu Mar 17 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to 1\/4 to 1\/2 NM. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 5 to 10 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet expected. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 5 AM EDT early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1\/4 to 1\/2 NM. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather