NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 8, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 405 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet. * WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Tuesday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather