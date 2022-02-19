NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 19, 2022 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 332 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts coastal waters and Rhode Island coastal waters. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather