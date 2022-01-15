NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022

FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

331 AM EST Sat Jan 15 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

...STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

and seas 6 to 9 feet. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, light

accumulation of freezing spray.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard

extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous.

Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components

inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may

result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous

to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for accumulation of ice on their vessel

and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous

navigating conditions. During freezing spray conditions the U.S.

Coast Guard advises mariners to check and ensure all life saving

devices remain free of ice.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather