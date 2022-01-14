NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022

FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

259 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM

EST SATURDAY...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING

TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, north winds 35 to 45 kt with

gusts up to 60 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet expected. For the

Freezing Spray Advisory, light accumulation of freezing spray

expected.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters

extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from

Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of

Block Island.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 5 AM

EST Saturday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, from 11 PM this

evening to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous.

Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components

inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may

result in some loss of stability. Very strong winds will cause

hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and

reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for accumulation of ice on their vessel

and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous

navigating conditions. During freezing spray conditions the U.S.

Coast Guard advises mariners to check and ensure all life saving

devices remain free of ice.

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

