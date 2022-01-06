NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 419 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds around 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds around 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds around 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds around 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather