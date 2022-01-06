NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

419 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds around 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard

extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather