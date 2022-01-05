NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

336 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from

Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

1 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 1 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

