NY Forecast for Friday, January 13, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;A little a.m. rain;52;26;NW;15;76%;85%;0 Binghamton;A little a.m. rain;43;18;NNW;15;88%;84%;1 Buffalo;Snow, breezy, colder;33;17;NNW;20;86%;97%;0 Central Park;A stray a.m. shower;53;33;NW;14;82%;43%;1 Dansville;Showers of rain\/snow;35;19;NNW;14;81%;98%;0 Dunkirk;Snow, breezy, colder;32;17;NNW;19;85%;99%;1 East Hampton;A little a.m. rain;53;35;NW;13;88%;67%;1 Elmira;A little a.m. rain;40;21;NNW;15;77%;91%;1 Farmingdale;A bit of a.m. rain;54;34;NW;15;78%;57%;1 Fort Drum;A bit of p.m. snow;32;10;NNW;14;95%;95%;0 Fulton;A little a.m. rain;36;18;NNW;15;90%;93%;1 Glens Falls;Morning rain, breezy;44;25;N;15;85%;87%;0 Islip;Occasional a.m. rain;54;34;NW;15;82%;57%;1 Ithaca;A little a.m. rain;37;19;NNW;15;91%;97%;1 Jamestown;Snow, breezy, colder;29;15;NNW;15;92%;99%;1 Massena;A little snow;33;13;NW;14;91%;95%;0 Montauk;Rain in the morning;51;35;NW;12;93%;72%;1 Montgomery;A few a.m. showers;51;27;NW;14;89%;73%;1 Monticello;Spotty a.m. showers;48;23;NW;15;89%;74%;1 New York;A morning shower;53;33;NW;15;79%;43%;1 New York Jfk;Winds subsiding;54;33;NW;16;77%;43%;1 New York Lga;Winds subsiding;55;34;NW;16;76%;43%;1 Newburgh;Breezy, a.m. showers;54;29;NW;14;81%;80%;1 Niagara Falls;Colder with snow;32;15;NNW;17;89%;99%;0 Ogdensburg;A little snow;33;9;NNW;16;91%;93%;0 Penn (Yan);A snow shower;36;20;NNW;17;83%;97%;1 Plattsburgh;Morning rain;34;19;NNW;11;90%;96%;0 Poughkeepsie;Fog, then cloudy;55;29;NNW;15;84%;66%;0 Rochester;A bit of snow;34;19;NNW;17;88%;98%;0 Rome;A little a.m. rain;41;19;NW;15;95%;91%;0 Saranac Lake;A snow shower;33;12;NNW;7;94%;85%;1 Shirley;A little a.m. rain;55;33;NW;11;83%;59%;1 Syracuse;A little a.m. rain;40;20;NNW;15;81%;77%;1 Watertown;A bit of snow;35;10;N;15;93%;93%;0 Wellsville;Snow showers, colder;34;16;NNW;15;86%;98%;1 Westhampton Beach;A little a.m. rain;55;33;NW;13;88%;60%;1 White Plains;A quick a.m. shower;52;31;NW;14;86%;43%;1