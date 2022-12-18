NY Forecast for Monday, December 19, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Breezy;35;19;NW;14;62%;31%;1 Binghamton;Low clouds;30;20;NW;12;73%;44%;1 Buffalo;Low clouds;33;25;W;14;70%;26%;1 Central Park;Sunny and windy;41;29;NW;18;45%;1%;2 Dansville;Breezy in the a.m.;33;21;WNW;12;65%;58%;1 Dunkirk;A snow shower;32;26;WNW;11;67%;52%;0 East Hampton;Sunny and windy;41;31;NW;20;51%;1%;2 Elmira;Breezy in the a.m.;35;17;WNW;12;58%;34%;1 Farmingdale;Sunny and windy;41;28;NW;19;47%;1%;2 Fort Drum;A bit of a.m. snow;32;19;WNW;8;77%;79%;0 Fulton;Snow showers, breezy;33;25;NW;15;74%;92%;0 Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;35;13;NW;7;63%;33%;1 Islip;Windy with sunshine;41;28;NW;19;47%;1%;2 Ithaca;Cloudy and breezy;31;22;WNW;15;70%;91%;1 Jamestown;A snow shower;27;22;WNW;11;74%;51%;0 Massena;Mostly cloudy;30;14;WSW;8;80%;32%;1 Montauk;Sunny and windy;41;33;NW;19;51%;1%;2 Montgomery;Partly sunny, breezy;37;21;WNW;15;56%;13%;2 Monticello;Breezy;32;21;NW;15;64%;23%;1 New York;Sunny and windy;41;30;NW;19;45%;1%;2 New York Jfk;Sunny and windy;40;29;NW;19;46%;1%;2 New York Lga;Sunny and windy;40;32;NW;18;46%;1%;2 Newburgh;Windy with sunshine;38;23;WNW;19;59%;10%;2 Niagara Falls;Low clouds;34;27;W;15;68%;26%;1 Ogdensburg;Cloudy;33;14;W;5;77%;33%;0 Penn (Yan);Breezy in the a.m.;33;23;WNW;13;65%;35%;1 Plattsburgh;Areas of low clouds;34;22;WNW;7;63%;39%;1 Poughkeepsie;Windy with sunshine;38;21;WNW;18;51%;11%;2 Rochester;Cloudy and breezy;34;26;WNW;15;68%;87%;1 Rome;Cloudy, snow showers;33;17;NNW;13;73%;96%;0 Saranac Lake;Cloudy;28;16;WNW;6;77%;62%;0 Shirley;Windy with sunshine;40;26;NW;19;50%;1%;2 Syracuse;Snow showers, breezy;33;26;WNW;16;75%;98%;1 Watertown;Snow;33;15;N;11;75%;70%;0 Wellsville;Breezy in the a.m.;29;20;W;14;69%;30%;1 Westhampton Beach;Sunny and windy;41;25;NW;19;49%;1%;2 White Plains;Sunny and windy;39;25;NW;19;50%;1%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather