NY Forecast for Tuesday, November 15, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Rather cloudy;42;28;E;5;49%;80%;2

Binghamton;Cloudy;39;29;SE;6;64%;80%;1

Buffalo;Cloudy;42;34;E;10;61%;97%;1

Central Park;Clouding up;46;40;NE;6;52%;96%;2

Dansville;Cloudy;42;32;ESE;7;62%;95%;1

Dunkirk;A shower in the p.m.;41;34;E;9;63%;97%;1

East Hampton;Partly sunny;46;42;ENE;8;51%;72%;2

Elmira;Cloudy;40;31;ESE;6;61%;82%;1

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;47;40;NE;8;54%;96%;2

Fort Drum;Turning cloudy;37;26;E;7;59%;56%;1

Fulton;Low clouds;39;30;ESE;6;59%;68%;1

Glens Falls;Increasing clouds;40;27;ENE;6;49%;60%;2

Islip;Partly sunny;47;42;NE;9;51%;96%;2

Ithaca;Cloudy;38;30;ESE;7;66%;79%;1

Jamestown;Bit of rain, snow;38;30;SE;9;67%;96%;1

Massena;Increasing clouds;36;25;ENE;6;59%;33%;2

Montauk;Becoming cloudy;47;41;ENE;6;52%;69%;2

Montgomery;Increasing clouds;41;32;NE;6;61%;90%;2

Monticello;Increasing clouds;39;27;ENE;6;60%;81%;2

New York;Thickening clouds;46;40;NE;8;51%;96%;2

New York Jfk;Increasing clouds;49;43;NE;10;53%;96%;2

New York Lga;Increasing clouds;48;41;NE;9;49%;96%;2

Newburgh;Increasing clouds;41;31;NE;6;62%;86%;2

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;39;32;E;11;66%;96%;1

Ogdensburg;Turning out cloudy;39;24;NE;5;56%;34%;2

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;41;31;SE;5;61%;78%;1

Plattsburgh;Increasing clouds;37;25;NE;6;53%;31%;2

Poughkeepsie;Increasing clouds;43;32;NE;4;54%;81%;2

Rochester;Low clouds;42;30;ESE;8;60%;71%;1

Rome;Mostly cloudy;40;29;E;6;58%;80%;1

Saranac Lake;Periods of sun;36;19;E;5;57%;35%;2

Shirley;Partial sunshine;47;40;ENE;7;54%;91%;2

Syracuse;Low clouds;41;32;E;6;58%;65%;1

Watertown;Becoming cloudy;38;28;ENE;8;55%;35%;1

Wellsville;Bit of rain, snow;39;29;SE;8;60%;96%;1

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;46;40;ENE;8;51%;91%;2

White Plains;Increasing clouds;43;35;NE;7;54%;92%;2

