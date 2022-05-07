NY Forecast for Monday, May 9, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Brilliant sunshine;61;44;SSE;7;35%;1%;9 Binghamton;Abundant sunshine;58;37;ENE;12;41%;2%;9 Buffalo;Plenty of sunshine;60;43;E;9;42%;0%;9 Central Park;Breezy, morning mist;56;46;NE;15;43%;43%;4 Dansville;Sunshine;63;40;E;12;42%;2%;9 Dunkirk;Sunny;60;39;E;8;42%;0%;9 East Hampton;Clearing and windy;50;47;NE;21;59%;44%;4 Elmira;Abundant sunshine;63;36;ENE;8;40%;2%;9 Farmingdale;Winds subsiding;55;45;NE;19;47%;45%;4 Fort Drum;Sunny and pleasant;66;41;ESE;9;37%;2%;8 Fulton;Sunny;64;40;SE;6;40%;2%;9 Glens Falls;Brilliant sunshine;64;38;E;8;35%;1%;8 Islip;Breezy, morning mist;50;47;NE;16;54%;64%;4 Ithaca;Brilliant sunshine;60;37;E;11;42%;2%;9 Jamestown;Brilliant sunshine;58;41;ESE;8;47%;0%;9 Massena;Plenty of sunshine;64;36;E;10;40%;0%;8 Montauk;Windy;53;45;NE;22;58%;44%;4 Montgomery;Breezy with some sun;55;38;ENE;15;46%;2%;6 Monticello;Sunny and breezy;53;40;E;16;49%;2%;9 New York;Breezy, morning mist;55;46;NE;15;45%;43%;4 New York Jfk;Winds subsiding;57;45;NE;20;45%;73%;4 New York Lga;Winds subsiding;57;45;NE;18;43%;44%;4 Newburgh;Breezy;55;41;NE;15;49%;3%;6 Niagara Falls;Plenty of sunshine;59;42;E;10;45%;0%;9 Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;64;38;ENE;8;39%;0%;8 Penn (Yan);Brilliant sunshine;59;40;ENE;8;41%;2%;9 Plattsburgh;Sunny;64;37;NNW;8;37%;0%;8 Poughkeepsie;Breezy;57;38;NE;15;45%;2%;6 Rochester;Sunshine;57;41;E;9;46%;3%;9 Rome;Sunny;64;38;E;8;38%;2%;9 Saranac Lake;Plenty of sunshine;60;27;N;6;40%;0%;8 Shirley;Breezy in the a.m.;50;46;NE;13;56%;44%;4 Syracuse;Sunny;64;41;S;10;37%;2%;9 Watertown;Plenty of sunshine;64;37;E;8;41%;2%;8 Wellsville;Plenty of sunshine;61;40;E;9;38%;1%;9 Westhampton Beach;Windy;55;42;NE;23;48%;44%;4 White Plains;Winds subsiding;54;41;NE;17;46%;12%;6 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather