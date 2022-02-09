NY Forecast for Thursday, February 10, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Rain and snow shower;41;24;W;14;69%;66%;1 Binghamton;Snow showers, breezy;37;22;WSW;14;78%;88%;1 Buffalo;A little snow;35;28;SW;17;76%;96%;1 Central Park;Breezy;53;35;W;15;57%;12%;2 Dansville;A little a.m. snow;40;24;WSW;15;67%;75%;1 Dunkirk;A little snow;35;27;SW;17;74%;94%;1 East Hampton;A morning shower;45;34;WSW;15;76%;43%;3 Elmira;Morning snow showers;39;20;WSW;14;70%;80%;1 Farmingdale;A morning shower;49;32;W;15;66%;43%;3 Fort Drum;A bit of snow;35;24;WSW;14;80%;94%;1 Fulton;Breezy with snow;38;25;WSW;14;72%;96%;1 Glens Falls;Showers of rain\/snow;41;24;SSW;14;80%;89%;1 Islip;A morning shower;47;33;WSW;14;64%;43%;3 Ithaca;A bit of a.m. snow;38;22;WSW;14;77%;75%;1 Jamestown;A little snow;33;22;WSW;14;83%;94%;1 Massena;A little snow;37;22;WSW;14;68%;94%;1 Montauk;A morning shower;46;35;W;15;78%;43%;3 Montgomery;Breezy with a shower;45;24;WSW;15;71%;47%;1 Monticello;Rain and snow shower;42;21;W;15;69%;54%;1 New York;Breezy;52;32;W;15;52%;12%;2 New York Jfk;Breezy;49;33;W;14;66%;11%;2 New York Lga;Breezy;52;36;W;14;57%;12%;2 Newburgh;Breezy with a shower;47;28;SW;15;65%;47%;2 Niagara Falls;A little a.m. snow;34;27;SW;18;78%;89%;1 Ogdensburg;A little snow;37;25;SW;15;80%;87%;1 Penn (Yan);A bit of a.m. snow;39;24;SW;14;68%;61%;1 Plattsburgh;Showers of rain\/snow;40;24;SSW;10;70%;88%;1 Poughkeepsie;Breezy with a shower;47;26;SW;15;72%;47%;1 Rochester;A bit of snow;35;25;WSW;15;80%;85%;1 Rome;A little snow;38;22;WSW;15;80%;92%;1 Saranac Lake;A bit of snow;35;20;WSW;15;82%;96%;1 Shirley;A morning shower;46;30;WSW;14;68%;43%;3 Syracuse;A little snow;40;25;WSW;14;68%;98%;1 Watertown;A bit of snow;38;26;WSW;14;73%;92%;1 Wellsville;A bit of snow;35;24;WSW;15;68%;87%;1 Westhampton Beach;A morning shower;46;28;WSW;14;74%;43%;3 White Plains;A brief a.m. shower;47;30;W;14;66%;42%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather