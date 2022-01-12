NY Forecast

Ice fishermen having some success areawide BIG RAPIDS – Colder weather should be helping ice formations on local waters although anglers are...

Wildcat girls bested 50-33 at home The Evart girls basketball team tipped off a new year with a 50-33 home defeat at the hands of...

Evart cheerleading squad focusing on challenging competition EVART – Area competitive cheer teams are back in action this week including the Evart wildcats...