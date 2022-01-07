Skip to main content
NY Forecast for Sunday, January 9, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly sunny;26;20;SSE;7;41%;8%;2

Binghamton;Mostly sunny;24;20;S;6;58%;60%;2

Buffalo;Not as cold;32;29;SSW;7;54%;59%;2

Central Park;Plenty of sun;32;28;SSW;5;46%;3%;2

Dansville;Not as cold;33;28;S;5;49%;61%;2

Dunkirk;Not as cold;33;31;S;7;47%;63%;2

East Hampton;Plenty of sunshine;30;23;SW;9;45%;2%;2

Elmira;Mostly sunny;30;23;S;4;52%;60%;2

Farmingdale;Plenty of sunshine;31;21;SSW;7;50%;2%;2

Fort Drum;Partly sunny, cold;20;17;S;5;58%;60%;2

Fulton;Partly sunny;26;21;S;4;59%;60%;2

Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;22;13;S;3;48%;55%;2

Islip;Plenty of sun;30;19;SSW;8;45%;1%;2

Ithaca;Partly sunny;27;22;S;7;58%;75%;2

Jamestown;Not as cold;29;25;S;9;62%;60%;2

Massena;Partly sunny, cold;16;10;S;5;60%;41%;2

Montauk;Breezy in the a.m.;31;26;SSW;8;54%;2%;2

Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;29;16;SSW;4;47%;4%;2

Monticello;Plenty of sunshine;26;14;SSW;6;43%;5%;2

New York;Sunny, but cold;30;27;SSW;7;38%;3%;2

New York Jfk;Plenty of sun;31;25;SW;9;49%;2%;2

New York Lga;Plenty of sunshine;32;28;SSW;9;45%;3%;2

Newburgh;Plenty of sun;29;19;S;6;48%;4%;2

Niagara Falls;Not as cold;30;27;SSW;6;54%;60%;2

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny, cold;15;13;S;5;68%;60%;2

Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;29;25;S;7;51%;55%;2

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny, cold;17;13;S;4;58%;18%;2

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;30;17;S;3;46%;3%;2

Rochester;Decreasing clouds;27;26;S;7;53%;60%;2

Rome;Partly sunny;25;18;ESE;5;58%;60%;2

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny, cold;16;9;SSW;3;65%;49%;2

Shirley;Plenty of sunshine;31;15;SSW;7;44%;1%;2

Syracuse;Partly sunny;28;22;S;5;61%;60%;2

Watertown;Partly sunny;24;18;S;4;60%;60%;2

Wellsville;Not as cold;30;24;S;6;44%;75%;2

Westhampton Beach;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;SSW;8;53%;1%;2

White Plains;Plenty of sunshine;30;20;SSW;7;48%;3%;2

