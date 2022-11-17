Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, November 17, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;37;SW;1;92%

Binghamton;Cloudy;31;WSW;12;82%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;33;WSW;2;94%

Central Park;Clear;39;N;7;61%

Dansville;Cloudy;35;N;3;78%

Dunkirk;Flurries;34;WSW;8;97%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;41;W;6;77%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;35;WSW;12;72%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;39;W;3;62%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;29;Calm;0;95%

Fulton;Flurries;33;WSW;6;91%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;34;SW;5;88%

Islip;Partly cloudy;39;W;4;76%

Ithaca;Cloudy;34;WSW;9;78%

Jamestown;Flurries;28;SW;13;100%

Massena;Cloudy;30;SW;8;81%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;46;SW;8;65%

Montgomery;Mostly clear;32;SSW;5;81%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;32;W;4;86%

New York;Clear;39;N;7;62%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;40;W;13;59%

New York Lga;Clear;40;W;14;55%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;36;WSW;3;81%

Niagara Falls;Flurries;33;WSW;2;86%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;30;SW;5;80%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;36;WSW;4;78%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;32;N;3;72%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;38;SW;10;69%

Rochester;Cloudy;32;WSW;2;94%

Rome;Snow;32;WSW;3;100%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;26;W;8;84%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;40;WSW;7;62%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;36;WSW;13;78%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;92%

Wellsville;Flurries;29;WSW;6;95%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;40;W;12;67%

White Plains;Clear;37;W;9;69%

_____

