NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 20, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Clear;40;SSE;2;84% Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;36;WSW;8;85% Buffalo;Showers;39;SW;5;86% Central Park;Clear;47;W;8;58% Dansville;Showers;39;SE;6;86% Dunkirk;Showers;40;SW;10;84% East Hampton;Mostly clear;46;WSW;5;66% Elmira;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;89% Farmingdale;Mostly clear;46;WSW;3;60% Fort Drum;Rain;37;WSW;14;93% Fulton;Mostly clear;41;S;12;75% Glens Falls;Mostly clear;38;SW;6;85% Islip;Clear;48;WSW;3;68% Ithaca;Showers;39;SSW;10;86% Jamestown;Cloudy;35;SW;10;92% Massena;Partly cloudy;41;SSW;14;85% Montauk;Mostly clear;53;W;9;54% Montgomery;Mostly clear;32;SW;7;92% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;30;WSW;3;96% New York;Clear;46;W;8;60% New York Jfk;Clear;48;W;23;58% New York Lga;Clear;49;W;13;49% Newburgh;Clear;39;W;1;80% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;40;WSW;5;80% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;41;SSW;10;86% Penn (Yan);Showers;41;SSW;6;87% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;43;SSE;9;73% Poughkeepsie;Clear;33;NNE;3;88% Rochester;Showers;38;SSW;4;89% Rome;Mostly cloudy;42;WSW;6;76% Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;39;SW;13;72% Shirley;Mostly clear;46;SW;6;60% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;42;S;10;78% Watertown;Rain;41;WSW;9;88% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;38;SW;8;81% Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;31;Calm;0;92% White Plains;Clear;44;W;8;65%