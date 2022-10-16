Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, October 16, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;48;NNW;1;78%

Binghamton;Mostly clear;42;E;5;82%

Buffalo;Cloudy;46;SSW;3;69%

Central Park;Clear;59;N;6;71%

Dansville;Clear;37;ESE;7;85%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;46;S;7;64%

East Hampton;Clear;54;WSW;2;97%

Elmira;Clear;36;Calm;0;100%

Farmingdale;Clear;56;W;5;86%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;39;Calm;0;83%

Fulton;Clear;37;SE;3;88%

Glens Falls;Clear;47;N;3;76%

Islip;Clear;56;SW;1;94%

Ithaca;Clear;36;Calm;0;100%

Jamestown;Mostly clear;35;S;5;92%

Massena;Clear;41;S;3;70%

Montauk;Clear;57;Calm;0;89%

Montgomery;Partly cloudy;40;NNW;3;96%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;39;NW;2;96%

New York;Clear;56;N;6;72%

New York Jfk;Clear;58;W;7;80%

New York Lga;Clear;61;SW;7;64%

Newburgh;Clear;47;NNE;1;87%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;45;SSW;2;69%

Ogdensburg;Clear;37;SSW;3;86%

Penn (Yan);Clear;37;WSW;2;85%

Plattsburgh;Clear;52;W;6;54%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;46;Calm;0;95%

Rochester;Mostly clear;37;SW;1;93%

Rome;Clear;37;ESE;3;92%

Saranac Lake;Clear;33;Calm;0;91%

Shirley;Clear;56;Calm;0;86%

Syracuse;Clear;43;SE;3;79%

Watertown;Mostly clear;36;E;6;92%

Wellsville;Clear;39;NNE;1;82%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;48;Calm;0;89%

White Plains;Clear;56;W;3;77%

