NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, October 12, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Clear;52;NNE;1;86% Binghamton;Mostly clear;53;SW;7;68% Buffalo;Clear;54;S;3;66% Central Park;Clear;62;N;3;53% Dansville;Clear;48;SE;7;76% Dunkirk;Clear;55;S;7;58% East Hampton;Clear;55;WSW;2;95% Elmira;Clear;42;Calm;0;100% Farmingdale;Mostly clear;55;WSW;1;83% Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;50;SSE;9;82% Fulton;Clear;47;S;3;89% Glens Falls;Fog;37;Calm;0;92% Islip;Clear;53;WSW;1;94% Ithaca;Clear;51;SSE;8;73% Jamestown;Clear;48;S;6;76% Massena;Clear;39;Calm;0;92% Montauk;Clear;60;W;3;83% Montgomery;Clear;42;Calm;0;95% Monticello;Clear;38;W;2;97% New York;Clear;57;N;3;56% New York Jfk;Clear;58;WSW;7;74% New York Lga;Clear;64;SW;8;46% Newburgh;Mostly clear;49;NE;1;88% Niagara Falls;Clear;55;S;4;75% Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;50;S;6;87% Penn (Yan);Clear;51;SW;3;83% Plattsburgh;Clear;38;Calm;0;96% Poughkeepsie;Clear;46;Calm;0;95% Rochester;Clear;50;SSW;2;82% Rome;Clear;44;Calm;0;95% Saranac Lake;Clear;34;Calm;0;92% Shirley;Mostly clear;54;WSW;3;89% Syracuse;Mostly clear;60;SSW;10;53% Watertown;Partly cloudy;55;N;3;71% Wellsville;Clear;49;S;3;73% Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;44;Calm;0;92% White Plains;Clear;54;Calm;0;81% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather