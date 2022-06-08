NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, June 8, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;64;SSE;4;90% Binghamton;Cloudy;60;NW;9;92% Buffalo;Mostly clear;56;WSW;3;86% Central Park;Showers;66;S;5;96% Dansville;Clear;55;Calm;0;92% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;55;SW;4;94% East Hampton;Showers;64;S;7;92% Elmira;Mostly clear;61;W;5;80% Farmingdale;Showers;68;S;12;87% Fort Drum;Cloudy;58;WSW;9;98% Fulton;Cloudy;57;WSW;6;86% Glens Falls;Cloudy;63;SSW;12;93% Islip;Cloudy;66;S;7;91% Ithaca;Cloudy;57;NNW;8;100% Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;54;W;7;93% Massena;Cloudy;62;WSW;13;89% Montauk;Showers;66;S;11;89% Montgomery;Cloudy;65;S;3;90% Monticello;Showers;63;SW;4;96% New York;Cloudy;69;S;7;87% New York Jfk;Cloudy;67;SSW;17;93% New York Lga;Cloudy;68;S;12;83% Newburgh;Cloudy;66;S;2;93% Niagara Falls;Clear;55;WSW;3;85% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;61;SW;9;93% Penn (Yan);Clear;56;W;4;81% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;60;SSE;7;92% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;66;S;7;89% Rochester;Clear;57;WSW;3;88% Rome;Cloudy;61;W;10;89% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;60;WSW;12;96% Shirley;Showers;67;SSE;16;84% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;58;W;8;90% Watertown;Cloudy;58;SW;9;90% Wellsville;Clear;53;W;5;86% Westhampton Beach;Showers;65;S;10;86% White Plains;Showers;66;N;7;93% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather