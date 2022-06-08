Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, June 8, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;64;SSE;4;90%

Binghamton;Cloudy;60;NW;9;92%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;56;WSW;3;86%

Central Park;Showers;66;S;5;96%

Dansville;Clear;55;Calm;0;92%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;55;SW;4;94%

East Hampton;Showers;64;S;7;92%

Elmira;Mostly clear;61;W;5;80%

Farmingdale;Showers;68;S;12;87%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;58;WSW;9;98%

Fulton;Cloudy;57;WSW;6;86%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;63;SSW;12;93%

Islip;Cloudy;66;S;7;91%

Ithaca;Cloudy;57;NNW;8;100%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;54;W;7;93%

Massena;Cloudy;62;WSW;13;89%

Montauk;Showers;66;S;11;89%

Montgomery;Cloudy;65;S;3;90%

Monticello;Showers;63;SW;4;96%

New York;Cloudy;69;S;7;87%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;67;SSW;17;93%

New York Lga;Cloudy;68;S;12;83%

Newburgh;Cloudy;66;S;2;93%

Niagara Falls;Clear;55;WSW;3;85%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;61;SW;9;93%

Penn (Yan);Clear;56;W;4;81%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;60;SSE;7;92%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;66;S;7;89%

Rochester;Clear;57;WSW;3;88%

Rome;Cloudy;61;W;10;89%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;60;WSW;12;96%

Shirley;Showers;67;SSE;16;84%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;58;W;8;90%

Watertown;Cloudy;58;SW;9;90%

Wellsville;Clear;53;W;5;86%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;65;S;10;86%

White Plains;Showers;66;N;7;93%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By
More News